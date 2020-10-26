Vinyl copies of Koffee’s ‘Toast’ being auctioned for charity

Vinyl copies of Koffee’s ‘Toast’ being auctioned for charityMonday, October 26, 2020
|
Reggae
superstar Koffee is set to help refugees around the world in a unique way, as
vinyl copies of her mega hit, Toast, are being auctioned for a worthy
cause.
Through a charity initiative of the group Secret 7, Koffee is among seven artistes from whom a track has been chosen to be used a part of the auction.
One hundred copies of the seven-inch vinyl will be put up for auction and will be accompanied by a unique bit of artwork on the sleeve.
The group is seeking to raise Â£250,000 this year.
Koffee joins an incredible list of artistes whose tracks will be auctioned. Some of the other entertainers are soul great Aretha Franklin, the Foo Fighters and Miles Davis.
The auction is currently ongoing and will run until November 1.
