VIRTUAL BLAST: Over 100,000 persons ‘attend’ quarantine party

COVID-19 has brought out the creative genius in all of us. Last Wednesday, over 100,000 persons ‘attended’ a virtual party hosted by DJ D-Nice’s on his Instagram Live account.

The popular DJ had a host of people across the globe partying up a storm while maintaining social distancing requirements. The event dubbed ‘Homeschoolin’‘ lasted for nine hours right from his kitchen.

Since then he has been hosting a regular afternoon party that has drawn listeners from all over the internet, who try to find ways to amuse themselves as they stay inside and try to contain the COVID-19 spread.

This list of attendees saw celebrities from over the world partying it up to the musical offerings, including media mogul Oprah Winfrey, former First Lady Michelle Obama, supermodel Naomi Campbell among others who tuned in to hear DJ D-Nice make the music happen.

He later took to Instagram to thank the persons who partied with him, albeit remotely from their respective spaces, and declared that he “never imagined that the best party that he could create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home”.

This has reached the internet spaces of Jamaicans who also tuned in to the massive online party. Larren Peart of Blue Dot group asked if this “is the new normal” after seeing the number of persons tune in to include celebrities. He called the initiative refreshingly weird and described it as fun.

What do you think BUZZ fam, is this where we are now headed. Are you tuning into the next virtual party? Let us know.