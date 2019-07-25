‘Visual Ninja’: Compelling stories through photography

Jik-Reuben Pringle is a 28-year-old Jamaican photographer, who is known for his captivating story-telling portraits.

“Personally, photography is an important channel of communicating. Not everyone can feel from just reading but [people] definitely get sparked or triggered from a visual representation of a message,” he explained.

Pringle is hailed as a ‘visual advocate’ due to his unique, bold representation of illnesses through photography.

Known in the local creative spaces as the ‘Visual Ninja’, Jik-Reuben finished his Made for More project two years ago with Davianne Tucker, which was lauded for exceptionally tackling Endometriosis and other societal topics.

He is currently working with Sanshegay Peart (S.A.C.E) on a project/documentary to bring awareness to a rare bone disease called Osteogenesis Imprefecta.

“My influences definitely move from various places, music, artists and even family members, some of the primary ones are members of the Reggae Revival. I love pulling references from documentaries, other art forms, such as writing, paints, and illustrations,” he said.

He named two recent influences, Justice Mukheli and Andre D. Wagner.

Pringle is currently working on a potential 10-year anniversary piece that will go on exhibit in October 2020.

— Story written by Shania Hanchard