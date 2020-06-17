Voice tweets coming to Twitter

Twitter Inc. will let users record and post their

tweets as short audio clips directly in the app, which other users can then

listen to from their Twitter feed.

The idea is to give people more space to share than allowed by typing the maximum 280 characters. “Sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation,” the company said Wednesday in a blog post.

The clips will be limited to 140 seconds, although users can start a thread of multiple 140-second posts, and are only available to those on Apple Inc.’s iOS for now. The voice tweets, as Twitter calls them, will start with a limited group and roll out to more iOS users over the coming weeks.