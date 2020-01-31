Voicemail planning to host concert series

Dancehall group Voicemail made their mark in

the past decade by serving up fun vibes and ageless hits. For this new decade,

the duo has no plans to slow down and is expanding its legacy with a new

venture, a concert series.

“We want to put on some Voicemail concerts across the island for ourselves. We have the location already, but it’s really to lock in a date,” Kevyn V told BUZZ. “We’re actually setting up for Europe for summer which isn’t far away, so it’s really just to lock in a date especially because we want to be in Jamaica to do the promotions and stuff.”

The initiative complements the group’s Premiere Thursdays show on Instagram, which sees them connecting with fans across the world and debuting new tracks.

“We’re trying to get closer to our fans and kinda have an understanding of what they really wanna hear from us,” said Kevyn V. “We’ve been getting a lot of calls from people since we started, and they want us to premiere their songs, so we’re kinda looking into that as well. Some people also contacted us about streaming outside of the country, so that platform is building.”

Voicemail added Sexy Effect, Bumpa Big, Bubble Up and Independent Girl to their catalogue over the past few months. There are also solo releases from Kevyn V and Qraig.

“Qraig has his song Skinny Jeans & Clarks which I’m promoting because his music is another umbrella under Voicemail,” he said. “He also promotes my music. I released Your Love some months ago, and we promote the overall Voicemail brand.”