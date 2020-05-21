Volkswagen apologizes for racist Instagram ad

Volkswagen apologizes for racist Instagram adThursday, May 21, 2020
BUZZ Fam, it 2020, the era of technology, where people see and record everything. Itâ€™s a time of screenshots, and screen recordings, and yet there are people out there being racists. Which leads one to conclude that they donâ€™t even care to hide it anymore, or is not even afraid of getting caught The latest perpetrator was is German automaker Volkswagen.
The car maker posted a racist video promoting its new Golf 8 on the companyâ€™s officialÂ Instagram page. The video clip has been withdrawn but not before it was re-posted elsewhere on social media. It showed an outsized white hand pushing a black man away from a parked VW Golf, before flicking him into a restaurant called Petit Colon, which translates from French as the Little Colonist or Little Settler.
Of course the ad was met with outrage with people calling out Volkswagen for being racist.
The company has since apologized for video. â€œWe posted a racist advertising video on Volkswagenâ€™s Instagram channel,â€ the VW brandâ€™s head of sales and marketing JÃ¼rgen Stackmann and group head of diversity Elke HeitmÃ¼ller said in an apology posted on social media. â€œWe understand the public outrage at this. Because weâ€™re horrified, too,â€ they added.â€On behalf of Volkswagen AG, we apologize to the public at large for this film. And we apologize in particular to those who feel personally hurt by the racist content because of their own history.â€
VolkswagenÂ (VLKAF)Â apologized in a separate statement and said that, given its own history, â€œit does not tolerate any form of racism, xenophobia or discrimination.â€
The company was founded in 1937 under the Nazi regime and used slave labor from concentration camps to build vehicles in its early years. It is now the worldâ€™s biggest automaker, delivering nearly 11 million vehicles in 2019. The group makes cars under the VW, Audi, Skoda, Seat and Porsche brands.
