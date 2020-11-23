Vybz Kartel congratulates Popcaan on his achievements

When dancehall artiste Popcaan received his two plagues from Billboard for his albums, Vanquish and Fixtape, he had a few people to thank.

Among them was incarcerated dancehall star, Vybz Kartel whom he gave a heartfelt shoutout to while unwrapping his plagues.

And Vybz Kartel, leader of the Gaza Empire that bred talent like Popcaan was a proud mentor. His Instagram page expressed his pride at Popcaan’s accomplishment.

“Blessings Pon Blessings Dweet Ute @popcaanmusic. Far U A Fwd From Dem Deven Know Datt Hard Work N Determination Dweet From Then Till Now.”

Vanquish, was released in December 2019, and debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart at the start of the year. Fixtape, which was dropped in August of this year, also went to number 2 on that chart, and it debuted at number 94 Billboard 200 chart – his first time on that chart.