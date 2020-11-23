Vybz Kartel congratulates Popcaan on his achievements

Vybz Kartel congratulates Popcaan on his achievementsMonday, November 23, 2020
When dancehall artiste Popcaan received his two plagues from Billboard for his albums, Vanquish and Fixtape, he had a few people to thank.
Among them was incarcerated dancehall star, Vybz Kartel whom he gave a heartfelt shoutout to while unwrapping his plagues.
And Vybz Kartel, leader of the Gaza Empire that bred talent like Popcaan was a proud mentor. His Instagram page expressed his pride at Popcaan’s accomplishment.
“Blessings Pon Blessings Dweet Ute @popcaanmusic. Far U A Fwd From Dem Deven Know Datt Hard Work N Determination Dweet From Then Till Now.”
Vanquish, was released in December 2019, and debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart at the start of the year. Fixtape, which was dropped in August of this year, also went to number 2 on that chart, and it debuted at number 94 Billboard 200 chart – his first time on that chart.
