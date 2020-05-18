Vybz Kartel congratulates son, girlfriend on pregnancy

Dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel has extended congratulations to his youngest son and girlfriend who are expecting their first child.

In a photo posted to Instagram by the expectant father, and deleted shortly after, Kartel’s son was seen standing next to an expectant young woman dressed in a blue gown and wearing a sash with “Mom To Be” at what was seemingly a baby shower.

Vybz Kartel, born Adijah Palmer, or his social media handler, reshared the initial photo to his Instagram page with the caption “Congrats to me son & daughter and extended family” shortly after midnight today, May 18.

The photo has racked up almost 50,000 likes at the time of posting.

News of the pregnancy set Twitter alight and had the incarcerated Vybz Kartel’s name trending on the platform.

Due to the potentially sensitive nature of the matter, Buzz has chosen to omit photos, related comments and the identities of the parents-to-be.

But one thing we’re certain of is that much has been, and will continue to be, said about the situation in the days to come.