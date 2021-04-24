Vybz Kartel dubs Bounty Killer as ‘Father Abraham’

Incarcerated dancehall kingpin Vybz Kartel has certainly moved past his one time disagreements with Bounty Killer as he continues to acknowledge the role that the artiste played in his development.

Recently he took to Instagram where he again sought to highlight the role hat Killer played by dubbing him Father Abraham.

“Father Abraham (Bounty Killer) had many sons ..and I am one of them and so are you” using lines from the famous children gospel song of the same name.

He however seemingly believes that Killer influence run much deeper indicating that artistes that he, Vybz Kartel, has nurtured in the business have gotten this far because of Killer, tagging his two children Likkle Addi and Likkle Vybz along with his former protégé Popcaan.

Killer on seeing this wrote “Gaza next generation GNG” to which Kartel replied “yes mi daddy”. The post overall drew a slew of comments which included Demarco who simply said “B—oc–t” while hip hop star Busta Rhymes dropped some fire emojis.

Kartel recognition of Bounty Killer is now without merit as when it comes to recognizing artiste potential and giving them start, Bounty Killer seems to have a knack for it. From his days with Scare Dem to Alliance Next Generation, a number of artistes have disclosed that Bounty Killer provided the “buss” they needed in the industry.

From providing them with studio time to handing them a microphone on a stage show, a number of top local artistes in the dancehall sphere credit the Grammy winner for his influence.

Names that easily jump to mind include Vybz Kartel, Gully Boss Mavado, Aidonia, Elephant Man, Busy Signal, top artistes now in the field that is dancehall. There are others to include Predator, Jaguar who may not have made it to the top of the ladder but still were able to walk the halls of dancehall thanks to the influence of Bounty Killer.

His Alliance Next Generation has also been a staple in new artiste development and has included the likes of Patexx, Iyara, Assailant, Kalado among others.