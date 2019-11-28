Vybz Kartel featured on Usain Bolt’s new ‘riddim’Thursday, November 28, 2019
Some may have thought when sprint king Bolt dropped the Olympe Rose Riddim, which featured a number of top Jamaican artiste, it was a one-off thing.
However, Bolt has again donned his producerâ€™s cap as he set to unleash his new project which he has dubbed, the Immortal Riddim.
Artistes featured on the track are incarcerated DJ Vybz Kartel, Masicka, Munga and Zuzu. Snippets of their songs were posted on Boltâ€™s Instagram page.
In a recent tweet previewing the rhythm, Bolt states, â€œSummer was Olympe so winter is Immortal.â€
The impact of Olympe has been great, used as a promotional tool for his brand of champagne while also giving him a foothold in an industry that he loves.
