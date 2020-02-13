Vybz Kartel insists that artistes should not be blamed for societal ills

Vybz Kartel insists that artistes should not be blamed for societal illsThursday, February 13, 2020
|
Incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel has hit out at Children’s Advocate
Diahann Gordon Harrison following comments she made about him recently.
For some time, Gordon Harrison has been saying that Vybz Kartel’s music has had some negative effects on the youth when it comes to violent behaviour. She, therefore, suggested that his influence should be curtailed, and he should be removed from the pedestal he has been placed on.
However, in a lengthy Instagram post, the ‘Gaza Boss’ responded to the Children’s Advocate, insisting that artistes should not be blamed for societal ills.
Instead, he said they should look at the actions of politicians and the system that she is part of for the cause of the problems and not the music industry. He indicated that music played no role in corruption, the building of garrisons and the proliferation of guns in Jamaica.
However, Vybz Kartel said that this kind of blame game is nothing new, as acts like Shabba Ranks, Ninja Man and Bounty Killer were also accused of causing problems in society through their music.
