Vybz Kartel officially takes case to the Privy Council

Vybz Kartel and his co-accuseds have officially applied to appeal their sentences at the Privy Council in the United Kingdom.

After their appeal in the court of appeal in Jamaica did not yield favourable results, their lawyers decided to take their case up to the Privy Council.

The proceeding will take place next Monday, June 29.

Vybz Kartel and his co-accuseds Shawn Storm, Kahira Jones and Andre St John, were convicted in 2014 for the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams three years earlier.

In April, Jamaica’s Court of Appeal shaved a mere two years off the sentences of Vybz Kartel and the other convicted three.