Vybz Kartel, Patoranking and Skeleton Don to released new track, ‘Jump’

Dancehall fans are on high alert after news broke that a Vybz Kartel-led banger it’s on the way which features the talents of Nigerian star Patoranking and dancehall artiste, Skeleton Don. The track entitled Jump is to be released on Tuesday, August 24. It is a track for the ladies, one that will have them feeling good, and dancing up a storm.

BUZZ recently caught up with the Skeleton Don who shared what led to the collab, and what they expect the response will be.

Interestingly, the Portmore-based artistes related that the track was initially done in 2013 but it was only for Vybz Kartel. He shared that producer JayCrazie was the one who had the song and had reached out to him for feedback on it.

However, Skeleton Don said he wasn’t able to give it his full attention, as he was working on his debut album at the time. Fast forward to 2018 and Don related that he started to look into the track once again. “We revisited the song and I said Jay I think it’s time I revisit it and that’s when I connected to Drei Ross, who is also a producer. He had come to Jamaica on some business and we hit the studio and he heard the song and said yo bro lemmi touch this,” he said.

High hopes

He shared that a week later he got back the track with the current beat. And that Jay was excited when he heard the new version and suggested that they bring in an African artiste on it. “So I reached out to my long-time friend Wine from Nigeria and asked if she was close to Pato, I told her what we had planned and basically once Pato heard Vybz Kartel’s name, the rest is history.”

Skeleton Don decided to add his voice to the song after being encouraged to do so by Walshy Fire of the Major Lazer when they approached him with the track. “Walshy heard the track and was like ‘yooo this is crazy and why the hell are you not on the song as an artiste?'” This prompted him to add his bit.

For Skeleton Don, the final project is now crazier than he ever thought. “I’ve always wanted to collab with the Teacher, Vybz Kartel but I didn’t realize that it would be this song,” he remarked. There are now high hopes for the track to do quite well.