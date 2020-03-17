Vybz Kartel pays homage to Bounty Killer

â€œIf Dancehallâ€™s creator was â€œNewtonâ€, Bounty Killer is â€œEinsteinâ€

Thatâ€™s the pronouncement coming from dancehall artiste, Vybz Kartel. The Fever artiste used his Instagram to give recognition to the man who gave him his first â€˜bussâ€™.

â€œMe love di General like a father/as a father and a mentor a teacher and a provider who offered me the â€œgreat escapeâ€ from poverty and be able to take care of my family and make my kids live a more comfortable life than I had growing up.â€ he wrote.

Vybz Kartel first came on the scene as part of the Bounty Killer-led Alliance. He then went on to form his own Gaza Empire and is arguably one of the most famous dancehall artistes, even while serving a life sentence in prison.

In his very long caption, Vybz Kartel expressed that he does not believe Bounty Killer gets the acknowledgement he deserves.

â€œI wonder if people really appreciate how great this man really is. Is just a pity Dancehall doesnt have a well organised and streamlined industry that would have all the to truly celebrate the greatness of Dancehall â€œGadsâ€ ( pun intended ).

Bounty killa never start Dancehall but his impact on the Genre is ubiquitous and universal. Just check di amount of youth killa help realise dem potential. Both artiste producer promoter,plus the joy weh him bring to di fans and the raw truth weh him talk,â€ he wrote.

Love you, son

The warlord, Bounty Killer was in the comments accepting the tribute. â€œWow what a monument of acknowledgement the highest and richest compliment Black Power IF A WARLORD DID RULE DI WORLD u know rest son, but it was one of the greatest thing I did when I shared the platform with u though itâ€™s my biggest introduction to the business to date,â€ he wrote.

â€œJust like most of the greats is after we are long gone they gonna realized the difference we had made Even We Gone We Live Forever Love You Son,Ÿ™Ÿ¾â¤ï¸Ÿ™Ÿ¾,â€ he added.