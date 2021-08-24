Vybz Kartel ready to take vaccine says lawyer

Isat Buchanan, the lawyer for incarcerated dancehall star Vybz Kartel says his client is ready to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking in an interview with a local TV station, Buchanan laments the lack of availability of vaccines for prisoners. He said when it becomes available to them, Vybz Kartel is willing to take it.

“They (prisoners) too are a class which are fragile and don’t have the ability to say let me be vaccinated and so, of course, it is of concern because they are persons who are ready and willing. In conversations with him [Vybz Kartel] he is ready and willing to take the vaccine if it is offered,” he said.

He continued; “Mr Palmer is ready and willing to take the vaccine if it were available, but it is not. This is not no publicity stunt, and I will go as far as say they should provide it for all inmates.”

Vybz Kartel, though behind bars for almost a decade now, has remained very vocal on societal issues whether through his music, or his Instagram account. His influence is unquestionable, and that’s why Professor of Literary and Cultural Studies Dr Carolyn Cooper is suggesting that Jamaica’s government to seek the incarcerated deejay help to curb vaccine hesitancy.

“Howard Mitchell, chairman a di National Health Fund, im tell mi seh im did tell Tufton fi go a prison an reason wid Vybz Kartel fi see if im wuda buss a chune fi encourage people fi tek di vaccine,” she said in a column in local media on Sunday.

Vybz Kartel revealed in an interview with FOX recently that he’s been battling illness in prison for some time. However, he did not disclose what that illness is.

The deejay, whose real name is Adijah Palmer is serving a life sentence for the 2014 murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams. He’s currently in the process of appealing that sentence at the Privy Council.