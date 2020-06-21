Vybz Kartel recognises dad and Bounty Killer on Father’s Day

Vybz Kartel recognises dad and Bounty Killer on Father’s DaySunday, June 21, 2020
|
Dancehall
superstar Vybz Kartel recognised both his biological father and his musical
father, Bounty Killer, on Father’s Day (June 21).
In an early morning, Instagram post, the incarcerated entertainer shared Father’s Day greeting for his biological dad known affectionately as “Mr Palmer”.
Kartel shared a photo of his father posing next to his long-time girlfriend, and the mother of three of his children, Tanesha Johnson, better known as “Shorty” and another woman.
He captioned the photo, “Happy Father’s Day my G.“
Kartel later shared a slideshow of about three photos of his father, one which includes the entertainer in his earlier years with his arms around a child- believed to be related to him.
Vybz Kartel also used the platform to share Father’s Day greetings to iconic dancehall artiste Bounty Killer who is credited with launching his career.
“HAPPY FATHERS DAY ME DON @grunggaadzilla, “said Vybz Kartel on IG.
Prior to being a standalone artiste, Vybz Kartel was a part of Bounty Killer’s Alliance network of talent.
