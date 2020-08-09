Vybz Kartel remix makes ‘WAP’ even more explicit

Vybz Kartel may be behind bars but you couldnâ€™t

tell at the rate he releases music.

Two days after the release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallionâ€™s WAP, the deejay has released a remix of the collab, rife with innuendos and overtly sexual acts.

The reworked song came early today, August 9 and sees Kartel dropping lines that make the already heavily edited for radio play song that more jarring. Â

Even the lines that can be shared leave very little to the imagination.

â€œStamp it like a postmasterâ€, â€œPaint yu face wid Sherwin Williamsâ€ and â€œHead girl with brillianceâ€, while clever and a testament to the artisteâ€™s skill, are from subtle.

How Vybz Kartel already remix â€” á´€ÊŸÊŸ á´›Êœá´‡ sá´›á´€Ê€s âœ¨ (@___iSLAYED) #WAP?! It just drop Ÿ˜©Ÿ˜­August 9, 2020

The release sent Kartel, born Adidjah Palmer, trending on Twitter where reactions to the unexpected added verse are mixed.

One user said, â€œThe devil works hard but Vybz Kartel works harderâ€.

Another shared, â€œGood morning. I donâ€™t believe thatâ€™s Kartel Lolol. Nope.â€

A third tweeted â€œUnu know she me love Kartel with me whole heart BUT this is a Resounding NO.â€ Even as another said â€œKartel and him strong wifiâ€ referencing popular belief that the artiste is regularly recording behind from behind bars.

Check the song out for yourself and let us know your thoughts in the comments, BUZZ fam!