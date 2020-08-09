Vybz Kartel remix makes ‘WAP’ even more explicit

Vybz Kartel remix makes ‘WAP’ even more explicitSunday, August 09, 2020
|
Vybz Kartel may be behind bars but you couldnâ€™t
tell at the rate he releases music.
Two days after the release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallionâ€™s WAP, the deejay has released a remix of the collab, rife with innuendos and overtly sexual acts.
The reworked song came early today, August 9 and sees Kartel dropping lines that make the already heavily edited for radio play song that more jarring. Â
Even the lines that can be shared leave very little to the imagination.
â€œStamp it like a postmasterâ€, â€œPaint yu face wid Sherwin Williamsâ€ and â€œHead girl with brillianceâ€, while clever and a testament to the artisteâ€™s skill, are from subtle.
The release sent Kartel, born Adidjah Palmer, trending on Twitter where reactions to the unexpected added verse are mixed.
One user said, â€œThe devil works hard but Vybz Kartel works harderâ€.
Another shared, â€œGood morning. I donâ€™t believe thatâ€™s Kartel Lolol. Nope.â€
A third tweeted â€œUnu know she me love Kartel with me whole heart BUT this is a Resounding NO.â€ Even as another said â€œKartel and him strong wifiâ€ referencing popular belief that the artiste is regularly recording behind from behind bars.
Check the song out for yourself and let us know your thoughts in the comments, BUZZ fam!
