Vybz Kartel remix makes ‘WAP’ even more explicit

Vybz Kartel may be behind bars but you couldn’t

tell at the rate he releases music.

Two days after the release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP, the deejay has released a remix of the collab, rife with innuendos and overtly sexual acts.

The reworked song came early today, August 9 and sees Kartel dropping lines that make the already heavily edited for radio play song that more jarring. Â

Even the lines that can be shared leave very little to the imagination.

“Stamp it like a postmasterâ€, “Paint yu face wid Sherwin Williams†and “Head girl with brillianceâ€, while clever and a testament to the artiste’s skill, are from subtle.

How Vybz Kartel already remix — ᴀʟʟ ᴛʜᴇ sᴛᴀʀs ✨ (@___iSLAYED) #WAP?! It just drop Ÿ˜©Ÿ˜­August 9, 2020

The release sent Kartel, born Adidjah Palmer, trending on Twitter where reactions to the unexpected added verse are mixed.

One user said, “The devil works hard but Vybz Kartel works harderâ€.

Another shared, “Good morning. I don’t believe that’s Kartel Lolol. Nope.â€

A third tweeted “Unu know she me love Kartel with me whole heart BUT this is a Resounding NO.†Even as another said “Kartel and him strong wifi†referencing popular belief that the artiste is regularly recording behind from behind bars.

Check the song out for yourself and let us know your thoughts in the comments, BUZZ fam!