Vybz Kartel says he’s written “thousands” of songs behind bars

In the almost ten years that Vybz Kartel has been behind bars, he claims to have written “thousands” of songs.

The incarcerated dancehall star made the disclosure in an unprecedented cellphone interview with Lisa Evers of news outlet, Fox5 NY. The Born Fi Dis shared that it is one of the ways he’s been mentally coping with his imprisonment.

“Lots of songs, I can’t even count,” he said when he was quizzed about the number of songs he would have written in the last decade. “At one point I was sending out like three-four books a month because when I write the songs, I usually send the books out. Thousands of songs really.”

Vybz Kartel was known for releasing music frequently when he was a free man and worked to ensure that did not change when his freedom was taken away. So much so, that he believes not all of the songs he’s written will get released during his career. “I know not all of them are going to be able to get released, maybe in the span of my career, but I just keep writing and writing, and writing makes me better,” he related.

Despite being imprisoned Kartel still maintains his relevance in the genre and has even released a number of albums during that time.

Vybz Kartel and his co-accuseds Shawn Storm, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John, were convicted in 2014 for the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams three years earlier.

In April, Jamaica’s Court of Appeal shaved a mere two years off the sentences of Vybz Kartel and the other convicted three.

In June last year, they applied to take their case to the Privy Council in the UK, and the request was granted.

“God save the Queen, because she’s the only one that can save me now,” he said.