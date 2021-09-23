Vybz Kartel shouts out Michael Rainey Jr on his birthday, actor responds

Vybz Kartel shouts out Michael Rainey Jr on his birthday, actor respondsThursday, September 23, 2021
Power star Michael Rainey Jr celebrated his 21st birthday on Wednesday (Sept. 22) and among those wishing him a happy birthday was dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel.
Kartel in an Instagram post reposted a couple of pictures that the young actor had uploaded to his own account but also added the caption “Happy G day to a real G!”.
Rainey Jr, who seemingly has been in Jamaica for the last few days, in turn, responded to the greetings from the Portmore Empire strongman. “Gcity 4 Life #Gaza,” he wrote under Kartel’s post.
Kartel’s post also drew a slew of responses from other Instagram users who sought to wish the actor a happy birthday. A user wrote “Happy king day bredda” while another wrote, “more life”.
Rainey Jr, born to a Jamaican mother has become a household name for his ongoing role in the Starz series ‘Power’ that is produced by rapper 50 Cent. Rainey Jr has shown his love for Jamaica as he is a frequent visitor to the land.
