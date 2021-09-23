Vybz Kartel shouts out Michael Rainey Jr on his birthday, actor responds

Power star Michael Rainey Jr celebrated his 21st birthday on Wednesday (Sept. 22) and among those wishing him a happy birthday was dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel.

Kartel in an Instagram post reposted a couple of pictures that the young actor had uploaded to his own account but also added the caption “Happy G day to a real G!”.

Rainey Jr, who seemingly has been in Jamaica for the last few days, in turn, responded to the greetings from the Portmore Empire strongman. “Gcity 4 Life #Gaza,” he wrote under Kartel’s post.

Kartel’s post also drew a slew of responses from other Instagram users who sought to wish the actor a happy birthday. A user wrote “Happy king day bredda” while another wrote, “more life”.

Rainey Jr, born to a Jamaican mother has become a household name for his ongoing role in the Starz series ‘Power’ that is produced by rapper 50 Cent. Rainey Jr has shown his love for Jamaica as he is a frequent visitor to the land.