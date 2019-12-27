Vybz Kartel speaks out against Jamaica’s crime rate

Vybz Kartel speaks out against Jamaica’s crime rateFriday, December 27, 2019
|
Vybz Kartel might be in prison serving a murder sentence, but that doesn’t stop him from speaking out against the country’s crime rate.
In an Instagram post recently, the Real Bad Man artiste expressed his displeasure with how crimes are solved in Jamaica, while also alluding to his own murder trial.
The post was in response to one made by his daughter in which she wrote: “Every little girl needs their father #FreeMyFather #FreeWorldBoss”
In response, Vybz Kartel wrote: “Just keep holding it, my Princess. Your father doesn’t bow to nuh bwoy nor gyal so everybody a try prove.
“Acting like they care about ‘lizard’ when 1,000 plus Jamaicans are killed every year and somehow they can’t seem to solve those cases. So nuh watch ntn Prinny, di whole world see seh dem a clown and history will shit on their memory. Fx#K BOASTY SLAVE”
The post received almost 20,000 comments with people offering their support. Vybz Kartel is currently serving a life sentence for the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams. He will be eligible for parole after serving 35 years. He has, however, appealed the conviction and sentence and is awaiting a ruling from the Court of Appeal.
