Vybz Kartel to release new album

Vybz Kartel to release new albumMonday, July 26, 2021
|
Incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel is set to bring his fans more music, this time in the form of a twelve track album.
Kartel’s partner, Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson, made the revelation on her Instagram account.
Entitled ‘Born Fi Dis’, this latest work from the Gaza Boss is set to be available for fans on August 6.
Johnson in her announcement uploaded a picture of the album cover and also the track listing which includes the recently released ‘Air Force 1’ which featured three of his children.
The album is produced by Vybz Kartel Muzik and Short Boss Musik and is being distributed through Hapilos.
It follows on the heels of his five song EP, ‘Dancehall Royalty’ which was released in January of this year.
The music comes during a period of silence from the artiste, in terms of new music, a move attributed to a recent move to the Horizon Remand Centre.
Despite being incarcerated for the last ten years, Kartel has been steadily releasing music and has remained at the pinnacle of dancehall during that period.
He has released a number of albums during his time behind bars, including ‘Of Dons and Divas’ and ‘To Tanesha’.
