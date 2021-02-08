Vybz Kartel’s sons to take over his label Adidjahiem Records

Vybz Kartel’s teenage sons Likkle Addi and Likkle Vybz are readying to take the reins of their dad’s music label, Adidjahiem Records.

Likkle Addi, whose given name is Akheel Palmer, made the announcement during an Onstage interview aired on the weekend.

The 16-year-old entertainer said the change will come into effect when he and his brother turn 18.

“It’s only a matter of time before everything falls into place,” he said.

Adidjahiem Records skyrocketed to fame in the heyday of the Portmore Empire era with some of the hottest names in dancehall at the time, including Popcaan, Tommy Lee (now Tommy Lee Sparta), Blak Ryno, Jah Vinci, Gaza Slim (now Vanessa Bling), Sheba, Gaza Kim, Gaza Indu, Shawn Storm, Lisa Hype (now Lisa Hyper), Merital Family and Deva Bratt. Only a few from this lot have managed to build outstanding careers while remaining relevant in today’s music climate.

Likkle Addi is shaping his entrepreneurial acumen by pursuing business subjects in school.

“I’m not going to JC (Jamaica College) anymore, I’m going to a different school right now,” he said. “I’m in fourth form about to do my subjects, three subjects.”

He added that Likkle Vybz, whose given name is Adidja Palmer, is also majoring in business. The brothers intend to sign new acts to revitalise the label’s roster, and Likkle Addi said he has also been writing for aspiring artistes which he will continue after the label takeover. He, however, is leaving the producing to their youngest brother, World Boss Jr (Aiko Palmer).

“From a smaller age I always had a passion for music so it wasn’t a surprise that this was going to be my profession at this age,” he said.

He aspires to be a universally recognised figure in the music business,

and already has one EP, Skinny Jeans, alongside Likkle Vybz under his belt. He also appears on his father’s recently released EP Dancehall Royalty on the singles Popular and My Own World.