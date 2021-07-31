Vybz Kartel’s Wife ‘Shorty’ enters the skincare game, launches 3 new skin lightening products

Vybz Kartel’s Wife ‘Shorty’ enters the skincare game, launches 3 new skin lightening productsSaturday, July 31, 2021
Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson on Saturday (July 31) launched her skin care line, Boss Lady Skin Lightening.
The CEO of Short Boss Muzik and wife of Vybz Kartel made the announcement on her Instagram.
Johnson in an Instagram post encouraged fan to like the business page for her new venture.
According to Johnson, her Boss Lady line of products are primarily for skin lightening purposes boasting that they are good for removing dark spots and correcting uneven skin tone.
“Skin lighting products that remove dark spots, evens skin tones & rejuvenates skin for flawless complexion,”read the page’s description bar.
The Boss Lady brand currently retails three products, a knuckle cream, a face cream and a body cream.
Products from the line begin retailing at $25 USD up to $110 USD, with worldwide shipping available.
