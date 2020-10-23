‘Wah cuda cause this?’ Shenseea called out by pastor

Shenseea continues to trend and it

seems her reach has now even permeated the church.

Recently the Lighter artiste shared a post of a pastor, seemingly from Guyana, on her Instagram page using one of her songs to make a point. The song in question is her hit Tie me Up which has racked up over 11 million views on YouTube since being uploaded.

In the clip the pastor is heard saying “And Shenseea strangle me and tie me up, are you an iguana? You’re not an iguana for people to strangle you and tie you up”. The point he was trying to make was that people cannot do two contrasting things, like sing spiritual songs and secular ones, at the same time.

However, the Blessed singer got a kick out of it as she wrote below the post “But Jesus! A wha cudda REALLY cause this. #TieMeUpLike