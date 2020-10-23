‘Wah cuda cause this?’ Shenseea called out by pastor

‘Wah cuda cause this?’ Shenseea called out by pastorFriday, October 23, 2020
|
Shenseea continues to trend and it
seems her reach has now even permeated the church.
Recently the Lighter artiste shared a post of a pastor, seemingly from Guyana, on her Instagram page using one of her songs to make a point. The song in question is her hit Tie me Up which has racked up over 11 million views on YouTube since being uploaded.
In the clip the pastor is heard saying “And Shenseea strangle me and tie me up, are you an iguana? You’re not an iguana for people to strangle you and tie you up”. The point he was trying to make was that people cannot do two contrasting things, like sing spiritual songs and secular ones, at the same time.
However, the Blessed singer got a kick out of it as she wrote below the post “But Jesus! A wha cudda REALLY cause this. #TieMeUpLike
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy