Waiter mistakenly serves £4,500 bottle of wine to diner

Would your boss be this understanding?

A waiter in a restaurant in England accidentally served a diner a £4,500 bottle of wine rather than the £260 bottle of Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande ordered.

However, the owners and managers of the restaurant did not get angry and upset with the waiter and saw the funny side.

It’s always great to have understanding bosses who are on your side and will not readily throw you under the bus.

Hawksmoor Manchester is a reputable steakhouse set in a Victorian courthouse in Deansgate, Manchester, England.

The waiter who made the gaffe was made to feel reassured that mistakes can be made and it was not too calamitous.

A spokesperson for Hawksmoor Manchester said: “It was a very busy night at the restaurant and a very simple mistake. A member of staff picked up the wrong bottle, mistaking it for another Bordeaux of the same vintage (2001).

“The wine went out and was served to the customer. The customer didn’t know and it was only afterwards that one of the managers picked up what had happened.”

The contrite waiter was told to “keep your chin up and that one-off mistakes happen. We love you anyway. To the fortunate customer, we hope you enjoyed your evening.”

The waiter accidentally served a Chateau le Pin Pomerol, described as a wine with a “deep ruby/plum/purple colour accompanied by a perfume of crème de cassis, cherry liqueur, plums, liquorice, caramel and sweet toast.”

