Walshy Fire and Idris Elba make mark on No-Maddzâ€™s album

Walshy Fire and Idris Elba make mark on No-Maddzâ€™s albumWednesday, August 21, 2019
|
Now down to just two
members, No-Maddz is gearing up for the release of their new album, Heaven On
Earth.
No-Maddz was once a dubpoet/reggae group of four people, but that has not stopped Sheldon â€˜Sheppieâ€™ Shepherd and Everaldo â€˜Evieâ€™ Creary from working on their album that will be released on August 30. Although the album was independently produced and released, it has been co-produced by Walshy Fire of supergroup Major Lazer and presents collaborations with entertainers like popular actor-turned-artiste Idris Elba and Grammy-nominated Kumar (formerly of Raging Fyah). It also introduces the work of up-and-coming producer, The Wixard, daughter of the legendary Beres Hammond.
There is much anticipation for the project among loyal No-Maddz fans, as their previous album, Sly and Robbie presents No-Maddz (released in 2015), was well received and was listed among the 10 Best Reggae Albums of that year by Billboard Magazine. The duo hopes to follow suit with Heaven On Earth, which is a commentary on the social constructs that affect Jamaica while reflecting on the hardships and triumphs faced by people all over the world.
