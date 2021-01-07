Cardi B defends decision to not let daughter listen ‘WAP’: ‘It’s not for kids!’Thursday, January 07, 2021
|
Cardi B was on an Instagram Live recently vibing to her hit single, WAP when her two-year-old daughter Kulture strolled in. The rapper then quickly scrambled to turn it off to prevent her child from hearing the very raunchy lyrics in her song.
A video of incident has since gone viral on social media. And while most people have praised Cardi B for her parenting, others felt she should not be making music her daughter can’t listen.
Naturally, Cardi B was not having the narrowmindedness in those comments, so she went on Twitter to explain
“I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults,” Cardi wrote. “Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.”
She added: “I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”
In a subsequent tweet, she pointed out that there are “moms who are strippers” but that doesn’t “mean they do it around their kids.” She also said this shouldn’t be a “debate” as it was “pretty much common sense.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy