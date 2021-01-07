Cardi B defends decision to not let daughter listen ‘WAP’: ‘It’s not for kids!’

Cardi B was on an Instagram Live recently vibing to her hit single, WAP when her two-year-old daughter Kulture strolled in. The rapper then quickly scrambled to turn it off to prevent her child from hearing the very raunchy lyrics in her song.

A video of incident has since gone viral on social media. And while most people have praised Cardi B for her parenting, others felt she should not be making music her daughter can’t listen.

Naturally, Cardi B was not having the narrowmindedness in those comments, so she went on Twitter to explain

“I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults,” Cardi wrote. “Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.”

She added: “I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

In a subsequent tweet, she pointed out that there are “moms who are strippers” but that doesn’t “mean they do it around their kids.” She also said this shouldn’t be a “debate” as it was “pretty much common sense.”