WAP! Huge crowd sings Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion hit outside White House

Yesterday was a day of celebration for more than 74 million Americans who voted for saw Joe Biden in the US presidential election.

Such happy were they for the win were that many gathered in Washington DC, the nation’s seat of power, to cheer on the man they hope to deliver them from four years of uncertain leadership by Donald Trump.

However, none seemed happier than the large group of Democratic supporters who gathered outside the White House, which is still very much the home of Trump, to share their patriotism with a rendition of WAP, Cardi B and Megan The Stallion’s chart-topping hit.

The song, which speaks to the power and pleasures of the female genitalia, resonated with gathered citizens whose performance was captured by several media houses and shared by Cardi B and collaborator Megan Thee Stallion.

We’re not quite sure what the prompted the move, perhaps it was Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, who is the first female, first black and first South Asian vice president elect.