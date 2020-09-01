‘WAP’ with Lizzo? Cardi B says it almost happened

If WAP isn’t already enough of a conversation starter, we almost got to see Lizzo in the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration.

Cardi B, in an interview with Hot 97, said she wanted Lizzo to feature in the visually stunning work but the Truth Hurts singer was on vacation.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything,” the rapper said. “It was so important to me to include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds, but are so powerful and influential.”

The video already had a star-studded cast with features from Normani, Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner.

Cardi B added that the backlash for the song’s lyrics was unexpected as she has heard similar tracks with more explicit lines. “I just grew up listening to those types [of songs] and y’all think this is super, super, super nasty? I don’t think so.”

WAP debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it Cardi B’s fourth record to hit the summit, and Megan The Stallion’s second.