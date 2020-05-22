Warren Weir and fiancÃ©e welcome baby

Warren Weir and his fiancÃ©e Alexan Stewart welcomed their new born baby recently.

The couple has been sharing their pregnancy journey with fans on their Instagram since the start with cute posts and funny TikTok videos.

From all accounts, the bronze medal that Weir won at the London 2012 Olympic Games and silver at the Moscow 2013 World Championships, took second place as blessings in his life that day. He announced the news with a photo of himself and Lexi with the caption â€œGift of God.â€

View this post on Instagram Gift of God 5/13/20Ÿ’•A post shared by Warren weir OLY (@warren_weir) on May 14, 2020 at 7:53am PDT

For his fiancÃ©e, Stewart, the birth of her daughter was her â€˜biggest blessingâ€™