Warren Weir proposes to girlfriend Alexan

Olympian Warren Weir has popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Alexan Stewart.

Weir posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday showing him on his knees giving a ring to Alexan.

“I pray that God somehow turns you back into one of my ribs so I won’t have to spend an entire day without you,” he said in the accompanying caption.

The special moment was also shown in a video on his YouTube page, ‘Weirzworld’. The video also shows other aspects of their trip to the Bahamas. The trip was a surprise gift for Alexan’s birthday in August.

Social media was abuzz following the post, as the two had been on and off for some time. The couple also received many congratulatory messages and words of encouragement.