Warren Weir proposes to girlfriend Alexan

Warren Weir proposes to girlfriend AlexanMonday, September 09, 2019
|
Olympian Warren Weir has popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Alexan Stewart.
Weir posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday showing him on his knees giving a ring to Alexan.
“I pray that God somehow turns you back into one of my ribs so I won’t have to spend an entire day without you,” he said in the accompanying caption.
The special moment was also shown in a video on his YouTube page, ‘Weirzworld’. The video also shows other aspects of their trip to the Bahamas. The trip was a surprise gift for Alexan’s birthday in August.
Social media was abuzz following the post, as the two had been on and off for some time. The couple also received many congratulatory messages and words of encouragement.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy