Was Spice racially profiled? artiste shares video of being accosted by cops

Dancehall artiste Spice appears to have been the victim of racial profiling. The â€˜Queen of the Dancehallâ€™ who currently resides in Atlanta, US shared a video to her Instagram which showed her being stopped and accosted by three police officers.

â€œI wasnâ€™t even driving fast mi nuh understand weh ya talk bout,â€ a visibly irate Spice said. She then noticed that one of the police officers was manhandling her 14-year-old son and quickly intervened.

â€œHello, weh she a do, hello lady, lady weh she a do? no, no, no. Heâ€™s 14, weh ya do?â€, she exclaimed while moving towards the officer.

â€œRacial profiling is real,â€ Spice captioned the post.

Racial profiling in America was brought to the forefront after the killing of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man died after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officerÂ knelt onÂ George Floydâ€™s neck for more than 9 minutes during his arrest on May 25 last year.

His death sparked Black Lives Matter protests around the world, and Chauvin has since been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

Spiceâ€™s post brought back this traumatic ordeal to the forefront of her followerâ€™s minds who took her comments section to express their outrage.

â€œAre you fuc**king serious?â€ rapper Cardi B commented.

â€œTouch she a try touch yuh son suh and a ruff him up ? She bright man!!! Living in America Ÿ‡ºŸ‡¸,â€ one commented.

â€œYooo WTF! Are you guys okay?â€ another asked.

But there were those who questioned the authenticity of the video. Spice is known to create controversy as promotion for her music videos, and some followers thought this was just another such instance.

â€œNew music video loading ? Because a must joke this,â€ one commented.

â€œWatch music video Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ first me a see police pan road inna heels,â€ another wrote, commenting on the dress of the female police officer.

â€œNicho [Spiceâ€™s son] acting skills up deh Ÿ‘Ÿ½Ÿ‘Ÿ½Ÿ‘Ÿ½Ÿ’¯Ÿ’¯ Disney look here,â€ someone commented.

Spiceâ€™s debut album, TEN will be released on August 6, the day the Go Down Deh artiste will also be celebrating her 38th birthday.