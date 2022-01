Wash your hair! That is Konshensâ€™ advice for Jamaican men

Men, like

women, are expected to wash their hair, but it seems some males have been foregoing

that hygienic practice. Well, that’s according to Konshens.

Claiming that women have been ‘grumbling’, the dancehall artiste had little reminder for his male followers.

“Rudebwoy… di neat style inna dutty tinkin hair anno IT needa innuh mi fren. Ÿ™„. Gal dem a grumble an a mumble an a whisper softly. Wah dat!! Unnu fix it deh.Ÿš¿Ÿ›Ÿ§¼ #clean #nevadirty #konshens #dancehall #ŸŒ‹ #mijusaseh,†he said in an Instagram post on Friday.

That captioned accompanied two photos of Konshens’ wet and shirtless upper body. There was also soap in his hair and on his face.

View this post on Instagram Rudebwoy… di neat style inna dutty tinkin hair anno IT needa innuh mi fren. Ÿ™„. Gal dem a grumble an a mumble an a whisper softly. Wah dat!! Unnu fix it deh.Ÿš¿Ÿ›Ÿ§¼ #clean #nevadirty #konshens #dancehall #ŸŒ‹ #mijusasehŸ¤·Ÿ½â€â™‚ï¸A post shared by KONSHENS (@konshens) on Oct 16, 2020 at 2:39pm PDT

Interestingly, few of the responses to the post were from men. Instead, the comments section was flooded with women admiring the entertainer’s body and face.

“Then me lust, mi a wah bad person cause u married Ÿ™„Ÿ™„Ÿ™„Ÿ™„I give up,†one person said.

“This post isn’t about washing hair and you know it,†another added.

And after teasing that he was going to join OnlyFans some time ago, there were many persons suggesting that he should provide content on the adult-oriented subscription-based platform.

One female fan even went as far as to say he should charge US$59.99 monthly. His response: “Mek sure a u fus subscribe lol.â€