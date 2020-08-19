Washington Post gets trolled for â€˜bizarre featureâ€™ on Kamala Harrisâ€™ Jamaican ancestry

Washington Post gets trolled for â€˜bizarre featureâ€™ on Kamala Harrisâ€™ Jamaican ancestryWednesday, August 19, 2020
|
American media outlet
The â€˜â€™, which declared Nanny the â€˜Harriet Tubman of Jamaicaâ€™, delved into the history of the legendary Maroon, but failed to justify why she was mentioned at allâ€”which confused many readers, especially Jamaican Twitter users. bizarre feature
The article gave little mention to Harrisâ€™ Jamaican family outside of imagery, which further fuelled the chaotic attempt to fuse both personas.
â€œAs Republicans question whether Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), whose father was an immigrant from Jamaica and whose mother was an immigrant from India, is black or even a descendant of enslaved black people, they may want to consider the remarkable history of Nanny of the Maroons, a national hero in Jamaica,â€ the article began.
Jamaicans and the wider Caribbean diaspora outright questioned the Washington Postâ€™s connection between Harris and Nanny, as there is no known genealogical link between the two women.
In a way, some Twitter users have sought to rationalise the feature as an introduction to Jamaican history for American readers on the heel of Harrisâ€™ monumental nomination.
Where the lines fail to overlap is why, out of all the influential Jamaican women to choose from, was Nanny specifically used?
Others expressed their immediate offense to the feature, including the image of Nanny from the Jamaican $500 note juxtaposed beside Harris, and called on the Washington Post to delete the article.
More still, resorted to trolling WaPo, offering their own historical tidbits.
â€œThis is like saying Trump is from New York, where Captain America is also from,â€ one user replied.
â€œJoe Biden is from Delaware, where the Route 40 Killer murdered at least 5 women in 1987 and 1988. Same level of relevance,â€ another man commented.
How do you feel about the article, BUZZ fam?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy