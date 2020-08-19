Washington Post gets trolled for â€˜bizarre featureâ€™ on Kamala Harrisâ€™ Jamaican ancestry

American media outlet

Kamala Harrisâ€™s dad was from Jamaica, where a fierce woman warrior once fought slavery â€” The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) https://t.co/oSlw9nKNmmAugust 19, 2020

The â€˜â€™, which declared Nanny the â€˜Harriet Tubman of Jamaicaâ€™, delved into the history of the legendary Maroon, but failed to justify why she was mentioned at allâ€”which confused many readers, especially Jamaican Twitter users. bizarre feature

The article gave little mention to Harrisâ€™ Jamaican family outside of imagery, which further fuelled the chaotic attempt to fuse both personas.

THE SIDE BY SIDEâ€¦. EXCUSE ME???? â€” amanda (@amxndataylor) pic.twitter.com/6LjmFVkV8wAugust 19, 2020

â€œAs Republicans question whether Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), whose father was an immigrant from Jamaica and whose mother was an immigrant from India, is black or even a descendant of enslaved black people, they may want to consider the remarkable history of Nanny of the Maroons, a national hero in Jamaica,â€ the article began.

Jamaicans and the wider Caribbean diaspora outright questioned the Washington Postâ€™s connection between Harris and Nanny, as there is no known genealogical link between the two women.

1) What in tf does Kamala Harris have to do with Queen Nannyâ€” A Windward Maroon (@andraydomise) 2) Do they realize that, as part of their truce agreement, Queen Nanny's maroons helped uphold slavery in Jamaica? https://t.co/beBkwuNNkHAugust 19, 2020

In a way, some Twitter users have sought to rationalise the feature as an introduction to Jamaican history for American readers on the heel of Harrisâ€™ monumental nomination.

Where the lines fail to overlap is why, out of all the influential Jamaican women to choose from, was Nanny specifically used?

Oh hell no..They are trying to spin Kamala's Jamaican heritage and compare it to the women who fought against slavery. Kamala's family descended from slave OWNERS.. â€” Tariq Nasheed Ÿ‡ºŸ‡¸ (@tariqnasheed) Kamala Harrisâ€™s dad was from Jamaica, where a fierce woman warrior once fought slavery https://t.co/nuKfPQX8myAugust 19, 2020

Others expressed their immediate offense to the feature, including the image of Nanny from the Jamaican $500 note juxtaposed beside Harris, and called on the Washington Post to delete the article.

More still, resorted to trolling WaPo, offering their own historical tidbits.

â€œThis is like saying Trump is from New York, where Captain America is also from,â€ one user replied.

â€œJoe Biden is from Delaware, where the Route 40 Killer murdered at least 5 women in 1987 and 1988. Same level of relevance,â€ another man commented.

How do you feel about the article, BUZZ fam?