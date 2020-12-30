‘Watch da style yah’! Ding Dong vibes with Jah Cure for hot new song

Ding Dong and Jah Cure are out to close

2020 with a bang, or rather a banger, following the release of their new collab,

Watch A Style Yah.

Though available for about a month, the Ding Dong seems to ramping up promotion for the song after he shared a video of himself and collaborator, Jah Cure, vibing to the track in studio last evening.

The high tempo song was clearly made for dancing, which Jah Cure proves with his highly energetic moves, while a more laid back Ding Dong holds his own as he deejays along to the track.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WORLD DING Ÿ‘‘ (@dingdongravers)

Watch has already found favour among some in the dancehall community with ZJ Chrome commenting â€œVibes!!!â€ while artiste manager Romeich dropped several flames emojis on the post.

Fans have also given the single positive reviews with one stating, â€œLyrics bad! If Jah Cure a come in ha fi come hardâ€ and another said, â€œIs a big vibeâ€.

The song is produced by Chimney Records and has received just under 40,000 views for the official audio posted to Instagram.