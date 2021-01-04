“Watch evicted”: Aidonia’s wife jokes about eviction rumours

Another week, another rumour about a Jamaican celebrity. On last

night’s episode, a blog site alleged that dancehall deejay Aidonia was evicted

from a St Andrew residence because of outstanding rental fees. The post added

that the property owners are considering a lawsuit to recoup the funds.

Aidonia’s wife, Kimberly Megan, usually ignores speculations and allegations that surface social media about their life, but the social media influencer decided to engage in a little trolling amidst the chatter last night.

Megan, who was out with friends, posted an Instagram Story chilling at Star Fusion Lounge & Restaurant in Kingston with the caption, “Watch evicted.” She completed the post with a laughing emoji.

Her night braffing didn’t end there, as she headed to a street dance at Tivoli Gardens in West Kingston, where she was seen dancing to her hubby’s song Aircraft.

Aidonia has paid the rumour dust, and need not address it based on how fans have been coming to the couple’s defense while commending Megan for clapping back.

“‘Watch evicted’, same so sis,” said one person. “All unno do a walk and spread rumours.”

“Same so hun. I love Kim.”

“It’s the ‘watch evicted’ for me.”

“As you should Kim, carry on.”

“Her sense of humour is everything.”

“I don’t believe it’s eviction from their home. Kimberly is hard-working and smart. Annuh just looks, girl a hustle before Aidonia and ambitious, she would never be living in a rented home and don’t own nowhere…”

Another added, “Well them buy a house last year still.”