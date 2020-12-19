Watch happiness! Spice preps for Christmas with kids and boyfriend Justin

Dancehall

artiste Spice is ending what has been a difficult week with a bit of happiness

and Christmas spirit.

On Saturday morning, the entertainer shared videos and photos of her preparation for Christmas at her Atlanta home. In the first video, her boyfriend, Justin Budd, is seen on a ladder putting the final touches on the silver and gold Christmas tree.

While singing along to Bobby Helmsâ€™ Jingle Bell Rock, Spice shows off the Christmas stockings with the names of her kids, as well as the ones for her and Justin. Several wrapped presents are also seen beside and under the Christmas tree.

Towards the end of the video, she is seen dancing with her daughter, Nicholatoy.

â€œMy Christmas treeŸ„ is finally up and Iâ€™m so excited Ÿ˜ @toytoyandnicho is so happy #Motherdaughterdance,â€ she captioned the video.

In another post, she shares a picture of the fully decorated Christmas tree, as well as framed photos with her kids and another with Justin.

â€œIâ€™m almost ready for Christmas Ÿ„ just a few more stuff to go @jbuddmedia thank you for making me so happy. Canâ€™t wait to open my gifts #Wink Ÿ˜‚ŸLittle kid at heart Ÿ¤ª @official.nicho @toytoyandnicho #HappyHome,â€ she wrote.

This bit of Christmas spirit comes after a week in which Spice was accused of practising obeah. There were also allegations that she has been trying to block the success of other female entertainers. She denied both claims.

If that was not enough, there were also issues with Team Spice dancers TC, Rebel and Pretty Pretty.