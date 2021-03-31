Watch out! Khago says he intends to sue NotNice, DJ Frass and Seanizzle

Watch out! Khago says he intends to sue NotNice, DJ Frass and SeanizzleWednesday, March 31, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Khago is not done. After been awarded US$800,000 in a
In a recent interview on The Entertainment Report, Khago didn’t hold back in listing all the producers he intended to sue.
“Mi a guh sue Seanizzle, mi a guh sue Jordan, mi a guh sue DJ Frass. Mi neva meck dolla outta mi hit song dem,” he said.
He added; “Mi tell dem how long call mi wife and call and talk to mi manager, because a 10 year now mi do Naw sell out Mi fren Dem.”
‘A di biggest song fi di decade; nuh mek nobody fool yuh enuh. How yuh fi take mi song dem an mi neva yet get dolla, an a act like a your own. Is not your own, is ours,” he asserted.
Khago will receive US$300,000.00 in statutory damages for copyright infringement, US$99,568.59 in compensatory damages for tortious interference with business relationships, US$298,705.77 in punitive damages for tortious interference with business relationships and US$65, 352.00 in reasonable expenses and attorney fees from his manager.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy