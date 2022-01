Watch out, Lebron James! Usain Bolt tries basketball in new ad

Retired sprinter Usain Bolt has attempted football and golf, but for a new Allianz Direct advertisement, he tried his hand at basketball.

In the ad, Bolt is seen at the free-throw line preparing to shoot for his team, ‘Lightning’, as they play against ‘Wings’. The athlete bounces the ball like a professional before shooting it into the biggest net ever. And it was impossible not to make that shot.

“Do you know how easy it is to save on your car insurance,†the narrator asks. “This easy,†he said after Bolt scores.

Bolt captioned the video, saying: “In the latest TV commercial of Allianz Direct I tried basketball instead of golf Ÿš™ âš¡ï¸What do you think about it?â€

The viewers responded with laughs and comparison to basketball star Lebron James.

“Lebron ain’t got nothing on you,†one person said.  Another added: “Ok Lebron Bolt Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£â€

Some people also said that it was a good advertisement.

“Yesss Jamaica Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²! Gonna need a usain bolt emoji immediately!!!!! No not this Ÿ’«âš¡ï¸.. let’s go â¤ï¸Ÿ‘Ÿ½Ÿ‘Ÿ½âœ”ï¸great commercial,†one social media user said.

