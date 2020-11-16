Watch out, Lebron James! Usain Bolt tries basketball in new ad

Retired sprinter Usain Bolt has attempted football and golf, but for a new Allianz Direct advertisement, he tried his hand at basketball.

In the ad, Bolt is seen at the free-throw line preparing to shoot for his team, â€˜Lightningâ€™, as they play against â€˜Wingsâ€™. The athlete bounces the ball like a professional before shooting it into the biggest net ever. And it was impossible not to make that shot.

â€œDo you know how easy it is to save on your car insurance,â€ the narrator asks. â€œThis easy,â€ he said after Bolt scores.

Bolt captioned the video, saying: â€œIn the latest TV commercial of Allianz Direct I tried basketball instead of golf Ÿš™ âš¡ï¸What do you think about it?â€

The viewers responded with laughs and comparison to basketball star Lebron James.

â€œLebron ainâ€™t got nothing on you,â€ one person said. Â Another added: â€œOk Lebron Bolt Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£â€

Some people also said that it was a good advertisement.

â€œYesss Jamaica Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²! Gonna need a usain bolt emoji immediately!!!!! No not this Ÿ’«âš¡ï¸.. letâ€™s go â¤ï¸Ÿ‘Ÿ½Ÿ‘Ÿ½âœ”ï¸great commercial,â€ one social media user said.

to see the commercial with Usain Bolt.Click here