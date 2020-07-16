WATCH: Protoje dedicates new single, ‘Same So’, for the ladies

Jamaican reggae artiste Protoje is back and hitting all the right notes in his newest single Same So.

The singjay, in a YouTube comment after the official music video’s release on Thursday (July 16), wrote that Same So is the first track from his forthcoming studio album and dedicates the song to his growing female fanbase.

The retro-themed, three and a half minute-long video is rich in visuals, while showing a unique, vulnerable side to the lyrical musician that many reggae fans don’t often get to see.

The single touches on emotions as Protoje seemingly processes his feelings for his love interest, engaging in a back-and-forth conversation with himself.

Protoje’s muse is also very aware of the effect she has on the artiste but playfully dances around it and him, as he wonders on the possibility of her returning those feelings.

New music this Thursday. — KingDigg (@Protoje) #sameso start get familiar. Sing ouuuutttt pic.twitter.com/F9xq1gG9DlJuly 13, 2020

“My eyes they go wherever, girl all I do is stare. And when you notice I know, you would be so extra I swear,”

“How me supposed to feel when you deh close so? And me just can’t reveal fi mi emotions. And me just want fi see you and do the most to you And girl me want you feel the same so,”

The single, released on Monday, has been showered with praise by reggae fans on Twitter as anticipation builds for the upcoming Protoje album.

Watch the video in full below, BUZZ fam:

How are we feeling about new Protoje music?