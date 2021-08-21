‘Watch what you do’: Spice’s boo says he disapproves of her raunchy stage performances

Sheâ€™s not only known as the â€˜Queen of Dancehallâ€™, but also the â€˜Queen of Stageâ€™. Dancehall artiste Spiceâ€™s performances are often very raunchy and on the recent episode of

The scene started off all warm and fuzzy with Spice, Budd, and her two kids in the kitchen while Spice prepares dinner. Everyone wanted something different to eat- dumplings for Nicholas (her son), rice for Budd, and mashed potatoes for her daughter. Spice seemed more than happy to oblige everyone.

But after she sends her kids to shower, things went from zero to a hundred too quick, as she and Budd started to talk about her performing again.

â€œI like being Grace at home, but right now Iâ€™m ready to just ditch Grace Hamilton for â€˜Spice the Performerâ€™, Spice said in her confessional.

In the kitchen, she tells Budd; â€œYou know Iâ€™m getting ready to go back on the road, I know we have a pandemic relationship but soon or later Iâ€™ll have to take this black wig off and go back to the blue hair girl-Spice.â€

â€œIâ€™m your pandemic relationship?â€ Budd interrupted. â€œBut we did have a pandemic relationhip, we started out during the whole COVID, but now things is about to change and I wanna make sure that weâ€™re also ready and prepare for that change,â€ Spice replied.

â€œWell you know, I knew the time would come sometime but I would never wanna see you grinding, dancing with nobody else. I know that your art of music is very sexually provocative, and it makes me feel a kinda way sometimes,â€ Budd admitted.

â€œWhat do you mean?â€ Spice asked.

â€œWhat I mean is, you with somebody now, you not single no more so Iâ€™m just telling you that you must watch what you do, turn that sh*t down,â€ he replied. That stare at each other in silence as Spice shoots daggers at him with her eyes.

â€œTo hear this right now, it makes me feel a certain kinda way. I donâ€™t want anything to be holding me back from that great artiste that I know that I am,â€ she said in her confessional.

Meanwhile, in the kitchen she tells Budd; â€œYou canâ€™t make me feel like I gotta watch myself on stage, I give my all to my fans soâ€¦.â€ Before Budd responds with; â€œAnd thatâ€™s whatâ€™s important to youâ€¦â€

â€œTo be honest, he knew who I was before we got together, he already know that Iâ€™m the Queen of Dancehall, the Queen of Stage so I canâ€™t take that away from my fans and say okay, â€˜I canâ€™t be too much Spice again, gotta cut off some of the seasoning, drop some of my flavour'â€,â€ Spice relays in the confessional.

Inside the kitchen, the argument continued; â€œWhatâ€™s some of the provocative things that I do?â€ Spice asked Budd.

â€œFor the whining rightâ€¦.â€ he started, before Spice interrupts. â€œBut mi haffi whine I do dancehall musicâ€¦.â€.

â€œThatâ€™s f**king music to me, thatâ€™s what that is to me,â€ Budd cut her short by saying.

â€œNo Justin, itâ€™s not f**king. Itâ€™s not humping or f**king, itâ€™s just a dance,â€ Spice insists.

â€œMy fantasy wasnâ€™t being with somebody who I gotta watch dance with some [bleep],â€ Budd returns.

â€œThatâ€™s a low blow, thatâ€™s like a low blow right there,â€ Spice says before walking out of the kitchen.

Spice's new boo (and LHH production staffer) Justin tells her he feels some type of way about her stage presenceâ€¦ Ÿ‘€ â€” Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) How would you approach this situation if you were in Spice's shoes? Ÿ¤­ #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/aWiYpO3wAdAugust 19, 2021

Well, we hope none of what she was cooking got burnt while the two acted out this very obvious script, BUZZ Fam.