‘Watchmen’ leads Emmy nominations

HBO’s superhero series “Watchmen” received a leading 26 nominations on Tuesday for the prime-time Emmy Awards.

The series, which captured America’s deep unease as it faces racial and political clashes amid a pandemic, was nominated as best limited series and received nods for cast members including Regina King and Jeremy Irons.

King was part of a vanguard of actors of colour who showed that TV academy voters took heed of the social climate.

The Amazon comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is the second most-nominated series with 20, followed by Netflix’s “Ozark” with 18.

The strong showing by Netflix’s “Ozark” helped the streaming service achieve a record-setting 160 nominations that bested one-time perennial leader HBO, which earned 107 nods.

Streaming newcomer Apple TV+ earned attention in its first season with Jennifer Aniston’s best drama actress bid for “The Morning Show.” Another streaming newbie, Disney+, saw its Star Wars franchise spinoff, “The Mandalorian,” claim a best drama nomination among its hefty 15 total nods.