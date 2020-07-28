‘Watchmen’ leads Emmy nominations

‘Watchmen’ leads Emmy nominationsTuesday, July 28, 2020
|
HBO’s superhero series “Watchmen” received a leading 26 nominations on Tuesday for the prime-time Emmy Awards.
The series, which captured America’s deep unease as it faces racial and political clashes amid a pandemic, was nominated as best limited series and received nods for cast members including Regina King and Jeremy Irons.
King was part of a vanguard of actors of colour who showed that TV academy voters took heed of the social climate.
The Amazon comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is the second most-nominated series with 20, followed by Netflix’s “Ozark” with 18.
The strong showing by Netflix’s “Ozark” helped the streaming service achieve a record-setting 160 nominations that bested one-time perennial leader HBO, which earned 107 nods.
Streaming newcomer Apple TV+ earned attention in its first season with Jennifer Aniston’s best drama actress bid for “The Morning Show.” Another streaming newbie, Disney+, saw its Star Wars franchise spinoff, “The Mandalorian,” claim a best drama nomination among its hefty 15 total nods.
