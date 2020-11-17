Way Up! Popcaan featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s album

Way Up! Popcaan featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s albumTuesday, November 17, 2020
Dancehall artiste Popcaan is featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album
The ‘Hot Girl Coach’ posted the tracklist for her 17-track album which has a star-studded line-up of features on her Instagram. Rappers, including Da Baby and Young Thug, will feature as well as City Girls and Lil Durk.
Popcaan responded to being featured on the album in the comments with multiple Jamaican flag emojis. He also let fans know that the album will cater to the ‘Killys and hotties’.
Megan Thee Stallion was recently named Rapper of the Year by GQ Magazine. Her album is set to be released on November 20.
She made the announcement recently in an Instagram post while thanking her fans for sticking by her.
“Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet!,” she said.
