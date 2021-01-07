Wayne Marshall gives new meaning to ‘wild goose chase’ in hilarious bird attack

Wayne Marshall gives new meaning to ‘wild goose chase’ in hilarious bird attackThursday, January 07, 2021
|
Wayne Marshall was known as one of dancehall
brightest, but now the deejay is just as popular for his social media antics.
With the rising popularity of his Meet The Mitchells YouTube channel with wife, Tami Chynn, the artiste has shown a lot more of his silly side.
None more sillier than going on a wild goose chase, or rather being chased by a not so wild goose, which he shared to Instagram.
The brief clip shows Marshall approaching geese to capture footage, supposedly for a vlog, but things took a turn for the worse when one turned on him.
Between the mad rush to get away from the attacking bird with raised wings, or Tami laughing riotously in the background, we’re not sure what our favourite part was. Wait, we take that back; it was for definitely his scream as he sprinted away from the pursuing goose.
He posted the clip to Instagram along with the caption, “This is me running away from 2020 and into 2021”, including several laughing emojis.
Several of the Mitchells’ celeb pals got in on the joke with Rohan Marley, Ding Dong, Bunji Garlin, Agent Sasco and Alaine all commenting on the funny post.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy