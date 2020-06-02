‘We ain’t buying s#*t’: Rihanna joins celebs supporting Blackout Tuesday

‘We ain’t buying s#*t’: Rihanna joins celebs supporting Blackout TuesdayTuesday, June 02, 2020
|
Never one to hold her tongue, music superstar
Rihanna has joined the dozens of high-profile celebrities and executives
participating in todayâ€™s #BlackoutTuesday initiative meant to take a stance
against racism and inequality in the United States.
In a post to Twitter, the Bajan singer shared a black square along with the caption â€œwe ainâ€™t buying shit!!! and we ainâ€™t selling shit neither!! gang gang!Â #BLACKOUTTUESDAYÂ AF!!!Â @FentyOfficialÂ @fentybeautyÂ @SavageXFenty
Riri joins the growing number of people who are supporting the movement meant to have black people â€˜disconnect from work and reconnect tith their community.
Todayâ€™s blackout runs parallel to another, #TheShowMustBePaused initiative by Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, two black female music executives, who created the drive to highlight ongoing inequality â€œthat exists from the boardroom to the boulevardâ€, according to the website.
- Related story: #BlackoutTuesday sends Internet into â€˜dark modeâ€™
The siteâ€™s message continues â€œWe are tired and canâ€™t change things alone. In the meantime, to our Black friends and family: please take time for you and your mental health. To our allies, the time is now to have difficult conversations with family, friends and colleagues.â€
Other celebrities who have supported the online movements include Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott and Normani.
Demonstrations have swept the US, and other cities across the world, eight days following the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a police officer who was videotaped pressing his knee to Floydâ€™s neck for over eight minutes.
