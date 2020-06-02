‘We ain’t buying s#*t’: Rihanna joins celebs supporting Blackout Tuesday

Never one to hold her tongue, music superstar

Rihanna has joined the dozens of high-profile celebrities and executives

participating in todayâ€™s #BlackoutTuesday initiative meant to take a stance

against racism and inequality in the United States.

In a post to Twitter, the Bajan singer shared a black square along with the caption "we ain't buying shit!!! and we ain't selling shit neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!! @FentyOfficial @fentybeauty @SavageXFenty"

In a post to Twitter, the Bajan singer shared a black square along with the caption â€œwe ainâ€™t buying shit!!! and we ainâ€™t selling shit neither!! gang gang!Â #BLACKOUTTUESDAYÂ AF!!!Â @FentyOfficialÂ @fentybeautyÂ @SavageXFenty

Riri joins the growing number of people who are supporting the movement meant to have black people â€˜disconnect from work and reconnect tith their community.

Todayâ€™s blackout runs parallel to another, #TheShowMustBePaused initiative by Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, two black female music executives, who created the drive to highlight ongoing inequality â€œthat exists from the boardroom to the boulevardâ€, according to the website.

The siteâ€™s message continues â€œWe are tired and canâ€™t change things alone. In the meantime, to our Black friends and family: please take time for you and your mental health. To our allies, the time is now to have difficult conversations with family, friends and colleagues.â€

Other celebrities who have supported the online movements include Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott and Normani.

Demonstrations have swept the US, and other cities across the world, eight days following the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a police officer who was videotaped pressing his knee to Floydâ€™s neck for over eight minutes.

Ciara also posted in support of Black Lives Matter and #BlackOutTuesday, reminding followers to vote.

Taylor Swift posted in support of Black Lives Matter with #BlackoutTuesday

Kelly Rowland participated in #BlackOutTuesday