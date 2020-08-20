We asked for music, Rihanna gives us a magazine and…kitchenware?

It’s been 84 years since Rihanna gave us an album and the Wait Your Turn singer is telling fans to do just that, wait!

In an unusual turn of events, it is being Reporter that the Barbadian belle is set to release a kitchenware line in keeping with her Fenty brand.

Keen-eyed members of the Navy, Rihanna’s fan base, found a trademark from Roraj Trade LLC, Rihanna’s company, which covers tableware and publications dealing with culinary topics. The trademark application is called “SORRY, I’M BOOKED”.

Now, we didn’t know she was cooking up anything other than music but we’re not opposed to a Rihanna magazine and discovering the secrets of her diet that contribute to that incredible physique.

We followed her sojourn as she made boss moves in cosmetics and lingerie so this is the natural progression, right?

While it’s not the new music she said she’s working on, it will help to stop a gap, for now.

Last month, the singer told Entertainment Tonight, “I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.”

Rihanna’s last album Anti was released in 2016