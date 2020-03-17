‘We have no idea sacrifices athletes make’- Shelly-Ann Fraser appeals for help for Kemoy Campbell

‘We have no idea sacrifices athletes make’- Shelly-Ann Fraser appeals for help for Kemoy CampbellTuesday, March 17, 2020
Jamaican superstar, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is appealing for help for retired athlete Kemoy Campbell. Campbell is currently recovering from a major surgery and is seeking assistance
In a heartfelt message on her Instagram, Fraser-Pryce pleaded for Jamaicans to come to the aid of the former athlete.
â€œHe didnâ€™t retire because he wanted to. He simply had no choice. He has gone through one surgery that depleted his funding and now has a second surgery,â€ she wrote.
She also used the opportunity to detail the struggles athletes often face.
â€œSo many people see athletes competing without knowing a lot about what goes into the preparation. Mental, physical and of course financially. Believe me when I tell you a lot of athletes are barely getting by.
â€œBut they represent the black gold and green with patriotism and pride. They pay their Coaches, they pay their Doctors, their Physiotherapist, rent , food, and the list goes on. A lot of them have no sponsorship,â€ she continued.
Fraser-Pryce asserts that while other athletes can pitch in and help, they canâ€™t do it alone.
â€œAfter all those years and hardship Kemoy now needs help and yes, athletes can contribute but how many?â€ she asked.
A GoFundMe page has been created for Campbell, persons who want to donate can link this click. https://www.gofundme.com/f/67e5h-kemoy-campbell-support-fund
