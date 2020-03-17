‘We have no idea sacrifices athletes make’- Shelly-Ann Fraser appeals for help for Kemoy Campbell

Jamaican superstar, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is appealing for help for retired athlete Kemoy Campbell. Campbell is currently recovering from a major surgery and is seeking assistance

In a heartfelt message on her Instagram, Fraser-Pryce pleaded for Jamaicans to come to the aid of the former athlete.

â€œHe didnâ€™t retire because he wanted to. He simply had no choice. He has gone through one surgery that depleted his funding and now has a second surgery,â€ she wrote.

She also used the opportunity to detail the struggles athletes often face.

â€œSo many people see athletes competing without knowing a lot about what goes into the preparation. Mental, physical and of course financially. Believe me when I tell you a lot of athletes are barely getting by.

â€œBut they represent the black gold and green with patriotism and pride. They pay their Coaches, they pay their Doctors, their Physiotherapist, rent , food, and the list goes on. A lot of them have no sponsorship,â€ she continued.

Fraser-Pryce asserts that while other athletes can pitch in and help, they canâ€™t do it alone.

â€œAfter all those years and hardship Kemoy now needs help and yes, athletes can contribute but how many?â€ she asked.

View this post on Instagram I know there is a lot going on in the world and right now we are all questioning the future. But allow me to introduce Kemoy Campbell (@kemoy_campbell )who is a retired Jamaican athlete. He didnâ€™t retire because he wanted to. He simply had no choice. He has gone through one surgery that depleted his funding and now has a second surgery. So many people see athletes competing without knowing a lot about what goes into the preparation. Mental, physical and of course financially. Believe me when I tell you a lot of athletes are barely getting by. But they represent the black gold and green with patriotism and pride. They pay their Coaches, they pay their Doctors, their Physiotherapist, rent , food, and the list goes on. A lot of them have no sponsorship. As a sponsored athlete Iâ€™m extremely grateful for my Sponsors. Recently, the Government of Jamaica said they would assist the athletes with monthly maintenance and I know for many athletes that no matter how small the financial gesture, they would grasp it with both arms. We have no idea what sacrifices athletes like Kemoy made to represent our nation. From paying to come to Senior National Championship, to paying to travel for competing at the various track meets, to food! Knowing like everyone else that in this life nothing is guaranteed after all the hard work, but itâ€™s important to show up again and again in the search for athletic glory with the ultimate goal of financial rewards. The Covid-19 virus has brought the world at a standstill. Many are questioning their future and so are we. Meets postponed yet bills to pay. Facilities closed down, some are not able to train. Iâ€™m saying all this to say, we are no different just because we are athletes. After all those years and hardship Kemoy now needs help and yes athletes can contribute but how many? This is why when an athlete wants to compete even in their 40s itâ€™s their right because they are doing it for themselves and their families. While we all wait for this virus to pass, I pray that after the storm we can all find a way to get back on our feet. Itâ€™s not going to be easy but we will find a way . Link in the bio if you wish to donate. Ÿ’› #KemoyCampbellA post shared by SFP (Mommy Rocket) (@realshellyannfp) on Mar 17, 2020 at 12:37pm PDT

A GoFundMe page has been created for Campbell, persons who want to donate can link this click. https://www.gofundme.com/f/67e5h-kemoy-campbell-support-fund