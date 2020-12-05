We love it! Fans happy to see Spice’s natural hair

Dancehall artiste Spice certainly showed fans a different side recently when she ditched her wigs and showed off her natural hair.

The entertainer often wears her â€˜inchesâ€™, but thatâ€™s not because she is baldheaded.

In a recent Instagram post, she showed off her natural hair while it was being blow-dried.

In the video, she shouts: â€œToo hot! Too hot man! Murderrrrr.â€ â€œUnder fire,â€ added the person who was blow-drying the hair.

â€œBest caption wins,â€ wrote the Faces and Laces owner.

While some people used their creativity in the comments, most people were surprised that Spice had hairâ€¦ and a lot of it.

â€œFirst time seeing ur hairâ€¦ Its Beautiful Ÿ˜. Rock some natural hair for us Queen,â€ one person commented.

â€œA first mi a see yuh hair loveee it!! Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Watchhh nice hair,â€ another added.

Another person joined in, commenting: â€œSpice how me neva know a suh much hair yuh have muma.â€

Fellow entertainer Jada Kingdom, who proudly sports her bald head, shared that she understood Spiceâ€™s pain.

â€œDen nuh mi disya! das why mi trim and neva look back a r**se! yu muss bbc mad,â€ she said with a few laughing emojis.