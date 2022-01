We love it! Fans happy to see Spice’s natural hair

Dancehall artiste Spice certainly showed fans a different side recently when she ditched her wigs and showed off her natural hair.

The entertainer often wears her ‘inches’, but that’s not because she is baldheaded.

In a recent Instagram post, she showed off her natural hair while it was being blow-dried.

In the video, she shouts: “Too hot! Too hot man! Murderrrrr.†“Under fire,†added the person who was blow-drying the hair.

“Best caption wins,†wrote the Faces and Laces owner.

While some people used their creativity in the comments, most people were surprised that Spice had hair… and a lot of it.

“First time seeing ur hair… Its Beautiful Ÿ˜. Rock some natural hair for us Queen,†one person commented.

“A first mi a see yuh hair loveee it!! Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Watchhh nice hair,†another added.

Another person joined in, commenting: “Spice how me neva know a suh much hair yuh have muma.â€

Fellow entertainer Jada Kingdom, who proudly sports her bald head, shared that she understood Spice’s pain.

“Den nuh mi disya! das why mi trim and neva look back a r**se! yu muss bbc mad,†she said with a few laughing emojis.