We love it! Fans happy to see Spice’s natural hair

We love it! Fans happy to see Spice’s natural hairSaturday, December 05, 2020
Dancehall artiste Spice certainly showed fans a different side recently when she ditched her wigs and showed off her natural hair.
The entertainer often wears her â€˜inchesâ€™, but thatâ€™s not because she is baldheaded.
In a recent Instagram post, she showed off her natural hair while it was being blow-dried.
In the video, she shouts: â€œToo hot! Too hot man! Murderrrrr.â€ â€œUnder fire,â€ added the person who was blow-drying the hair.
â€œBest caption wins,â€ wrote the Faces and Laces owner.
While some people used their creativity in the comments, most people were surprised that Spice had hairâ€¦ and a lot of it.
â€œFirst time seeing ur hairâ€¦ Its Beautiful Ÿ˜. Rock some natural hair for us Queen,â€ one person commented.
â€œA first mi a see yuh hair loveee it!! Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Watchhh nice hair,â€ another added.
Another person joined in, commenting: â€œSpice how me neva know a suh much hair yuh have muma.â€
Fellow entertainer Jada Kingdom, who proudly sports her bald head, shared that she understood Spiceâ€™s pain.
â€œDen nuh mi disya! das why mi trim and neva look back a r**se! yu muss bbc mad,â€ she said with a few laughing emojis.
