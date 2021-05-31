‘We love you so much’: Spice wishes stepdaughter a happy birthday

‘We love you so much’: Spice wishes stepdaughter a happy birthdayMonday, May 31, 2021
|
Spice and her boo, Justin Budd seem to have really integrated their family.
Budd has never shied away from showing his affection towards Spiceâ€™s two kids, Nicholas Jr, and Nicholatoy. He often shares selfies of him on video calls with them, or just doing fun activities together on his social media.
But Monday was the first time that Spice showed love publicly to Buddâ€™s 14-year-old daughter. She took to her Instagram to share a screenshot of a video call of her wishing her a happy birthday.
â€œWoke up like this, on Face time with my other beautiful daughter Ÿ˜ Ÿ’Ÿ’Ÿ’Please Stop what youâ€™re doing and help me wishÂ @jbuddmediaÂ little Twin a HAPPY BIRTHDAY ŸŸ‰Ÿ’Ÿ’ Happy birthday Janessa We love you so muchŸ˜˜Ÿ’™Ÿ’™,â€ she wrote.
Of course, her followers obliged, with many praising the â€˜Queen of the Dancehallâ€™ for being a good stepmom.
â€œThis post definitely deserves a â€˜Yasss queen!,â€ one fan commented.
â€œYassss to great stepparents!,â€ another added.
Meanwhile Budd wished his daughter a happy birthday in a sweet message on his Instagram.
â€œWow how she grows so fast!Love you with all my â¤ï¸ There is nothing in this world I wouldnâ€™t do for you! Everyone wish my Baby a Happy Birthday. Ms Big 14 We gonna Enjoy this day to the Fullest!,â€ he wrote.
