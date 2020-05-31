We need justice for George Floyd — Beyoncé

She rarely breaks her social media silence these days but Beyoncé on Friday (May 29), added her voice to those calling for justice in the

In a video posted to her Instagram page, the singer said people cannot normalise the pain which comes from such incidents.

“We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted, she said. “We cannot normalise this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of colour. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless about the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of colour as less than human. We can no longer look away.

View this post on Instagram If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.A post shared by Beyonce (@beyonce) on May 29, 2020 at 8:13pm PDT

“George is all of our family, and humanity. He’s our family because he’s a fellow American. There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings, and no consequences. Yes, someone’s been charged, but justice is far from being achieved. Please sign the petition and continue to pray for peace, compassion and healing for our country.”

Beyoncé ended her plea with a request for fans to support causes that promote change including change.org, We Can’t Breathe and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. “If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.”

There have been widespread demonstrations in dozens of cities across the United States as people gather to protest police brutality against African Americans.