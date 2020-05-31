We need justice for George Floyd — Beyoncé

We need justice for George Floyd — BeyoncéSunday, May 31, 2020
|
She rarely breaks her social media silence these days but Beyoncé on Friday (May 29), added her voice to those calling for justice in the
In a video posted to her Instagram page, the singer said people cannot normalise the pain which comes from such incidents.
“We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted, she said. “We cannot normalise this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of colour. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless about the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of colour as less than human. We can no longer look away.
“George is all of our family, and humanity. He’s our family because he’s a fellow American. There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings, and no consequences. Yes, someone’s been charged, but justice is far from being achieved. Please sign the petition and continue to pray for peace, compassion and healing for our country.”
- Related story: Police officer involved in George Floyd’s death arrested
Beyoncé ended her plea with a request for fans to support causes that promote change including change.org, We Can’t Breathe and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. “If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.”
There have been widespread demonstrations in dozens of cities across the United States as people gather to protest police brutality against African Americans.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy